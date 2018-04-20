P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals

The international consumer goods group Procter & Gamble has announced it has achieved many of its 2020 environmental sustainability goals, is confident of meeting the rest and has established new goals for 2030.

The new goals, titled “Ambition 2030,” aim to enable and inspire positive impact on the environment and society while creating value for the Company and consumers.

David Taylor, P&G’s Chairman, said: “We believe P&G can be a force for good and a force for growth, and we are taking a more deliberate approach to delighting consumers while enabling responsible consumption. Consumers expect the brands they trust to deliver superior performance and also to help solve some of the most complex challenges facing our world. Our global reach, our understanding of the five billion consumers we serve, and our innovation capabilities give us a unique ability to make a positive difference.”

P&G intends to make its household goods packaging completely recyclable or reusable, the company is looking to power all its plants with renewable energy and it will also source at least 5 billion litres of water from circular sources.