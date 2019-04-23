PepsiCo launches new beverage dispenser for the food service sector

PepsiCo has released a new beverage dispenser for the food service market, as it attempts to reduce plastic usage by prompting consumers to fill up their own reusable bottles.

The move, announced on Earth Day, is part of a broader push by PepsiCo to improve its carbon footprint.

The company has led an industry has led an industry-wide effort to reverse declines in US household recycling and has committed its packaging including 25 per cent recycled materials by 2025.

Scott Finlow, Global Chief Marketing Officer for PepsiCo, said: “We developed it in response to existing consumer behaviour, which has moved towards reusable bottle behaviour, that’s why we feel really good about it."

Via Fortune