Plastic bag sales down 90 per cent since introduction of 5p bag charge

New figures have shown that the sales of plastic bags by the seven biggest retailers in England have fallen by 90 per cent since the 5p charge was introduced in 2015.

Asda, Marks and Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, The Co-operative Group, Tesco, and Waitrose sold 490 million fewer single-use plastic bags in 2018-19, a drop of almost half on the previous year.

The average person in England now buys just ten bags a year from the main supermarket retailers, compared with 140 bags in 2014, before the charge was introduced.

New Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said: “Our comprehensive action to slash plastic waste and leave our environment in a better state continues to deliver results, with our 5p charge reducing plastic bag sales by 90 per cent in the big supermarkets.”

“No-one wants to see the devastating impact plastic waste is having on our precious wildlife. Today’s figures are a powerful demonstration that we are collectively calling time on being a throwaway society.”

Maddy Haughton-Boakes, litter campaigner at the Campaign to Protect Rural England, said: “The continued reduction in plastic bag use in our supermarkets is yet more evidence of the huge impact that a small financial incentive can have. Theresa Villiers mist now build on this success by rolling it out to all small shops, as well as larger retailers and supermarkets.”

“There is also absolutely no reason why the charge shouldn’t be applied to all bags, paper as well as plastic, to bring an end to the use of these single-use items altogether.”

The released figures also show that 5p plastic bag sales have contributed around £169 million towards charities and other good causes since the charge was introduced in October 2015, with more than £22 million raised in 2018/19 alone.