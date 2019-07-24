Plastic bottle recycling flying high at Wales Air Show

For the second year running, RECOUP, supported by Plastipak, has worked with Swansea City Council to enable PET drinks bottles to be collected for recycling at the Wales Air Show.

The collected bottles will be recycled by Clean Tech, which is a Plastipak company.

Visitors to the show were encouraged to look out for the dedicated recycling points serviced by the RECOUP team and Plastipak volunteers.

RECOUP and Plastipak staff set up a recycling roadshow where members of the public could see for themselves what products are made from recycled plastic, ask recycling questions, and be shown the plastics recycling journey of items they recycle kerbside.

Kinza Sutton, Public Affairs and Sustainability and Plastipak, said: “We are delighted to partner with RECOUP to have the opportunity to engage with visitors to the 2019 Wales Air Show and to demonstrates the recyclability of plastic bottles.”

“Visitors to the education roadshow showed interest in how plastics are recycled, and we very much enjoyed the opportunity to engage.”

Anne Hitch, Citizen and Stakeholder Engagement Manager at RECOUP, said: “Everyone is aware of the need to recycle and protect the environment from plastic pollution. Visitors were able to recycle their empty drinks bottles with a reassurance that they will be recycled back into another drinks bottle in around five to six weeks.”

“The activation is an excellent example of producers taking responsibility by asking for their packaging to be placed for recycling via dedicated recycling points. We were also delighted to have the support of the local community through litter picking.”

Robert Francis-Davies, Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration, and Tourism, said: “It’s great to be working in partnership with RECOUP at the Wales Air Show again. It’s important we all play our part in recycling plastics because every plastic bottle that’s recycled is one less that might end up polluting our oceans or in landfill.”