Plastic bottle tree is a conversation starter this Christmas

Bottle Tree The bottle tree in Bognor Regis. Image via: West Sussex Council

A tree made from 600 reused green plastic bottles is enabling West Sussex County Council promote the importance of recycling.

The tree, located in Bognor Regis, was a talking point for locals attending the area’s festive light switch on, as the Council’s waste prevention team gave tips on what to recycle at Christmas.

The tree sculpture was created by Tracey Graham, known as the ‘Rubbish Artist’, to help highlight plastic recycling in West Sussex.

According to West Sussex County Council, an estimated 166 million plastic bottles were recycled in the county during the last year, out of a possible 262 million.

Cabinet Member, Deborah Urquhart, said: “The tree is such a delight to see; it’s a really impressive sight especially when it’s dark and lit up.

“But it does make you think just how many bottles aren’t getting the chance to be recycled into something new. In West Sussex, residents are recycling 59 percent of their plastic bottles which is great, but 41 percent still end up in the bin.”