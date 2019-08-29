Plastic packaging tax drives more customers towards recycled plastic pallets

Goplasticpallets.com has witnessed a strong increase in demand for its recycled plastic pallets as customers take their environmental responsibilities more seriously.

The company says that the Government’s plans to introduce a plastic tax on plastic packaging with less that 30 per cent recycled content has made the moral case for using recycling plastic a business case as well.

This statement comes following the report issued last month by Imperial College London which recommended that the tax on plastic packaging should be set a £150 per tonne, to provide an incentive for producers to use recycled content in their packaging.

According to the report, setting the tax at £150 per tonne of plastic packaging would encourage the sector to reduce the use of virgin plastic, therefore stimulating demand for recycled content, estimated to be able to provide three quarters of UK demand for products and packaging.

Jim Hardistry, Managing Director of Goplasticpallets.com, said: “As plastic packaging suppliers we should all be looking for ways to reduce the amount of virgin plastic we use and where possible replace this with recycled material. It’s essential for the environment, and makes long term financial sense.”

“This report by the Imperial College is already stirring a debate as to whether £150 per tonne is enough and whether a movable fee might be a more effective method for taxation. It will be interesting to see how the debate unfolds over the coming months.”

“At Goplasticpallets.com, we are proud that 96 per cent of the plastic pellets we supply are made entirely from recycled material meaning that they go above and beyond the threshold needed for plastic packaging, and we will be working hard to maintain this.”

“The remaining four pent are made from virgin material, which is necessary for some application, particularly customers operating in ultra-hygienic environmental, where pallets may come into contact with food or pharmaceutical products.”

“This year we have also taken our environmental commitment one step further by pledging to recycle each and every plastic pallet and box we supply to our customers. So far this year we have helped our customers recycle more than 134 tonnes of plastic waste.”