New Scotland Deposit Return Scheme administrator created

Drinks producers, retailers, and trade associations have joined forces to establish Circularity Scotland Limited, a new, not-for-profit scheme administrator seeking to operate Scotland’s proposed Deposit Return Scheme (DRS).

The Scottish Government plans to introduce the Deposit Return Scheme in 2022. It will require consumers to pay a 20p deposit on each glass, can or PET plastic container purchased, which is then reimbursed when the empty container is returned.

Circularity Scotland is being founded by a combination of companies and trade associations representing their broader drinks producer and retail members. If approved by the Scottish Government, the company will seek to work with companies throughout the supply chain – producers, retailers, hospitality and wholesalers – to help deliver a scheme ultimately expected to collect more than 90 per cent of drinks containers in Scotland.

Donald McCalman, interim director of Circularity Scotland, said: “This is an important moment in the move to deliver a Deposit Return Scheme in Scotland. We have a shared vision for a scheme that delivers truly impactful environmental benefits and contributes to a circular economy in Scotland.

“We're confident that our not-for-profit company can help to operate a DRS system that works for everyone. The DRS will provide huge environmental benefits for Scotland and accelerate the Scottish Government’s commitment to achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2045.”

DRS regulations passed by the Scottish Parliament in May 2020 paved the way for drinks producers and importers to nominate a scheme administrator to fulfil the DRS obligations on their behalf. In 2017, the Scottish Government first announced its ambition to introduce a deposit return scheme in Scotland to increase recycling rates and reduce litter.

James Crampton, Corporate Affairs Director at Heineken UK, said: “As one of the leading consumer goods companies operating at scale in Scotland, we’re acutely aware of the huge opportunity and responsibility we have to help shape the way we all recycle. As founding members of Scotland’s deposit return scheme administrator, we can work alongside other producers, retailers and the Scottish Government to help positively shift all our behaviours for the benefit of the planet.”

Tom Fiennes, Commercial Sustainability Director for Great Britain at Britvic, said: “Britvic is proud to join Circularity Scotland as a founding member and stand alongside the producers and retailers supporting Scotland's deposit return scheme. We have long believed in a well-designed, industry-led and not-for-profit scheme, and are looking forward to working with Circularity Scotland to make this a reality. A sustainable future is possible for everyone, but it requires us as an industry to work with customers and governments to share our expertise. We want to see a world where great packaging never becomes waste and this scheme is part of making our vision a reality. The scheme will increase the quantity and quality of packaging collected for recycling in Scotland, and what we learn will be invaluable in the long-term as we push to create better environmental outcomes right across Great Britain.”

Stephen Moorhouse, General Manager Coca Cola European Partners, said: “As a Founding Member of Circularity Scotland, we welcome this important moment in the formation of a Scheme Administrator for DRS in Scotland. We have long advocated the positive role that a well-designed DRS can play in boosting recycling and tackling litter and we look forward to working with Scottish Government and all stakeholders in making this a reality.”