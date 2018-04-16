PM pledges £60m package to fight plastic pollution at CHOGM

Plastic pollution is on the agenda this week at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, after the UK partnered with Pacific island nation Vanuatu to establish the Commonwealth Clean Oceans Alliance.

The Commonwealth has eleven nations in the Pacific Ocean, nine of which are small island nations at higher risk from marine pollution and climate change.

New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Ghana have already joined the Commonwealth Clean Oceans Alliance, convened by Vanuatu and the UK.

The Alliance will press fellow Commonwealth nations to cut down on single-use plastics and ban microbeads.

The British government has backed the Alliance with a £61.4 million package of funding to boost global research on preventing marine plastics pollution.