Prada announces Re-Nylon project

Prada has launched its pioneering new Re-Nylon project, introducing a sustainable line of iconic Prada bag silhouettes executed in a unique new regenerated nylon, called ECONYL.

The product of a partnership between Prada and textile yarn producer Aquafil, ECONYL nylon is obtained through the recycled and purification of plastic waste collected from oceans, dishing nets, and textile fibre waste.

ECONYL yarn, through a process of depolymerisation and re-polymerisation, can be recycled indefinitely, with no loss of quality.

The Re-Nylon project is a bold move towards total sustainability, and towards an ultimate goal of converting all Prada virgin nylon into regenerated nylon ECONYL by the end of 2021.

It reflects the focus of the Prada Group on promoting a corporate culture that aspires to increasingly sustainable balances, incorporating into its daily work the idea of a return of value to society.

Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Head of Marketing and Communication, said: “I’m very excited to announce the launch of the Prada Re-Nylon collection. Our ultimate goal will be to convert all Prada virgin nylon into Re-Nylon by the end of 2021.”

“This project highlights our continued efforts towards promoting a responsible business. This collection will allow us to make our contribution and create products without using new resources.”

Giulio Bonazzi, Chairman of Aquafil, said: “With this project Prada marks the step, taking on a leading role in environmental sustainability among Italian brands. We are happy to collaborate on their capsule collection, but above all, to support them as partners in the process of converting the entire nylon production.”