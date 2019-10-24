Procter & Gamble household cleaning brands announce plans to make 300 million bottles from recycled plastic each year

Procter & Gamble has announced it will more than double the amount of recycled plastic in its packaging for household cleaning brands in Europe by early 2020.

P&G brands Fairy, Flash, and Viakal will increase the use of recycled plastic to 9,000 tonnes of post-consumer resin and post-industrial resin, replacing virgin plastic in the supply chain, equal to the amount of waste generated by 6.5 million Europeans per day.

In total, 300 million bottles across P&G’s European household cleaning brands will be converted annually to either 100 per cent recycled or partially-recycled plastic, while all surface cleaning wipes will be made from 100 per cent recycled fibre.

Elvan Onal, P&G Vice President for Home Care products in Europe, said: “We are proud of this significant milestone across our cleaning products as we know with our immense scale we can create a positive impact.”

“Our work in minimising our footprint goes beyond just the bottle. Through our Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), we look holistically at our impact from product design to transit to consumer use, all the way through to end of life to ensure we are responsible stewards of our resources from beginning to end.”