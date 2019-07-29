Public supports Michael Gove’s call for deposits on drinks cans and bottles

Almost three-quarters of people would support a deposit return system for plastic and glass drinks bottles and aluminium cans being rolled out across the whole of the UK, according to a new survey published by the Campaign to Protect Rural England.

The survey results have been published following an announcement made last week by the former Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, in which he gave his backing to an all-in DRS that includes drinks containers of all materials and sizes.

In his speech, Gove said he belied an all-in model would give consumers the greatest possible incentive to recycle.

CPRE welcomed the announcement, and has stated that these survey results are a clear indication that the public will support the scheme, once introduced.

The charity is eager to see the new Environment Secretary, Theresa Villiers, build on the work of her predecessor, and formally commit to introducing a DRS that would put a stop to the environmental damage caused by drinks containers.

Maddy Haughton-Boakes, Litter Campaigner at CPRE, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic that so many people have shown such high levels of support for the scheme before it’s even been introduced. A DRS will transform the way we deal with waste, boost recycling, and, as a result, finally put a stop to the harm that all drinks containers are causing our countryside, environment, and wildlife.”

“With Michael Gove having thrown his weight behind a truly all-in DRS, and with the Scottish government’s decision to introduce one earlier this year, this latest wave of public support is surely all the evidence needed for the government to get this over the line.”

“We urge Theresa Villiers to hit the ground running in her new role as Environment Secretary. She must make a swift and formal commitment to introduce the most effective system in the world, one that includes every single drinks bottle, can, carton, or pouch of every size and material, and not give in to attempts to water down the system for vested corporate interests.”