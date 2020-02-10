Queen Mary University to lead European project to tackle plastic pollution

A €14 million joint project involving key partners across England and France has launched is a bid to prevent plastic hotspots in the Channel.

Preventing Plastic Pollution, led by Queen Mary research Dr J Iwan Jones, will develop a model to gather data on the amount and likely sources of plastic pollution at seven pilot sites.

The information gathered in the pilot areas will support the cross-Channel partnerships to tackle some of the four million tonnes of plastic waste the enter the sea via rivers every year.

Using a targeted approach, experts will evaluate plastic pollution entering the catchments and identify pollution hotspots from source to sea.

They will assess the cost-effectiveness and sustainability of current and innovative approaches and create a portfolio of removal methods to prevent and manage pollution.

Jones, Head of the River Communities Group at QMU, said: “Now people are aware of plastic pollution and the damage that it causes, we need to develop a cost-effective strategy to deal with the problem.”

“We’re excited to be leading this strong cross-border partnership, working together to reduce the impact that plastic pollution has on the environment.”