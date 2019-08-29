RadiciGroup 2018 Sustainability Report now certified

RadiciGroup’s 2018 Sustainability Report, prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards Core Option, has received external assurance by Certiquality.

The report highlights the economic, environmental, and social performances of 23 RadiciGroup companies, including the data, figures, and case histories that demonstrate how the path for sustainable growth has led to ever improving results.

Thanks to its sustainability policies, RadiciGroup has contributed to reaching several Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

With its economic results, the global added value of RadiciGroup, along with all the main economic parameters, have been comstantly improving over the last three years, while the Group is using fewer resources in its operation.

RadiciGroup has also focused on the use of energy from renewable sources, such as energy from hydroelectric plants, and has carefully rationalised its consumption.