Ralph Lauren unveils Earth Polo made from 100 per cent recycled materials

Polo Ralph Lauren has introduced the Earth Polo, a reimagination of its iconic Polo shift crafted from thread derived entirely from recycled plastic bottles and dyed in an innovative process that uses no water.

The Earth Polo was produced in partnership with First Mile, an organisation with a global mission focused on sustainability and positive social impact.

First Mile works with entrepreneurs in low-income communities to collect recyclable plastic bottles, which are then processed through a unique and eco-friendly manufacturing programme and turned into high-quality yarn and ultimately fabric.

David Lauren, Chief Innovative Officer at Ralph Lauren, said: “Ralph Lauren will commit to removing at least 170 million bottles from landfills and oceans, and will convert the use of all virgin poly-fibre to recycled poly-fibre by 2025.”

“Plastic waste is a major issue threatening the environment, and we want to be part of the solution and utilise an innovative approach to create something valuable.”

Halide Alagoz, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain and Sustainability Officer for Ralph Lauren, said: “When Ralph founded our company for than 50 years ago, he did so with the idea that whatever we create is meant to be worn, loved, and passed on for generations. It’s with this spirit of timelessness that we approach sustainability.”