Record number of Signatories attain PVC programme excellence

A record 20 Signatory companies have achieved Excellence status under the Australian PVC Stewardship Programme by demonstrating full compliance with key environmental objectives applicable to their businesses.

Launched in 2002, the Vinyl Council of Australia’s voluntary programme commits participants to strive for continuous improvement in environmental and health outcomes by meeting a series of challenging targets and standards related to the life cycle of PVC products.

To achieve Excellence status, Signatories must comply with a set of stringent criteria that also requires them to question their suppliers’ as well as their own performance.

This covers safe and sustainable use of additives, reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, resource efficiency, best practice manufacturing, and transparency and engagement.

Sophi MacMillan, Chief Executive of the Vinyl Council of Australia, said: “We’re delighted that a record number of Signatories have achieved Excellence. It’s the most since we implemented the programme and in an environment where we are continually raising the bar for Excellence.”

“It is also great to see year-on-year growth in the number of organisations joining the programme, which is an indicator of its value to the industry and its position in the marketplace.”

“This speaks to a cultural change in the sector whereby product stewardship shits at the heart of good business practice.”