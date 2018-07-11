RECOUP collaborate to fly the recycling flag at Welsh Airshow

RECOUP, Plastics Recycling charity supported by Dart Europe, Klöckner Pentaplast, and Plastipak collected on-the-go post-consumer expanded polystyrene trays, cups and PET drinks bottles at the Welsh Airshow in Swansea.

The public were given the option to separate food and general waste, placing the polystyrene cups, trays and drinks bottles for recycling.

The polystyrene was then sent to Moulded Foams in Blackwood to be incorporated into thermal flooring blocks for the construction industry.

PET bottles collected have been sent to Clean Tech to be recycled into new drinks bottles, aiming to reduce the amount of general waste from the weekend being sent to landfill.

The activation also included litter picking with the RECOUP team and volunteers assisting Swansea Council to keep the beach and seafront clear from litter.

Stuart Foster, CEO of RECOUP, said: “This is a fantastic example of producers taking responsibility by asking for their plastic packaging back through dedicated collection systems, so they can make better use of the resources, and consumers taking responsibility by using those collection points and not littering.”

RECOUP also ran an education roadshow over the event weekend showcasing items that could be made from recycled plastics and explaining the plastic recycling journey.

Cromwell Polythene, an independent, family-run business, also supported the activation by donating its products to help contain the recycling.

Richard Rowling, Business Development Manager at Cromwell Polythene, explained: “We at Cromwell Polythene were proud to support RECOUP's waste and recycling initiative at the Swansea Welsh Air Show by supplying bags made from either recycled or compostable material.”