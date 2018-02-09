RECOUP members meeting presses agenda for change

The first RECOUP members meeting in 2018 brought stakeholders together to discuss the “unprecedented agenda for change” for plastics recycling and resource efficiency.

Hosted by sorting technology provider, Bühler UK, the event brought together over 70 cross sector members and partners, including Government, retailers, waste management, packaging producers, reprocessors, trade organisations and independent specialists.

The meeting outlined the core priorities which the RECOUP team and membership will focus on in 2018, including disposal and recycling ‘On the Go’; consumer engagement and behaviour change; design for recyclability; black plastics packaging recycling; increasing use of recycled content and DRS planning.

“RECOUP continues to provide leadership in pushing forwards plastics recycling and resource efficiency activities. We are very effective at bringing together various stakeholders to explore and find solutions for both short and long term challenges to improving plastics recycling,” said RECOUP CEO, Stuart Foster. “The agenda for change in 2018 is unprecedented at both a practical and strategic level.”

The issues raised and highlighted by the meeting will be discussed in detail at RECOUP’s annual conference, which this year takes place on Thursday 27th September in Peterborough.