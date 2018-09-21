Recycle Now gears up for ‘the biggest and best’ Recycle Week yet

Recycle Now says it will kick start its 15th annual Recycle Week next Monday (24th September 2018) as the biggest and best yet.

Using the campaign’s new ‘social norming’ approach to messaging it will encourage people to recycle because it’s the norm, with the theme ‘Recycling. We do. Because it matters.’

Recycle Now has been touring the UK with an eight metre ‘WE DO’ sign which has been photographed at well-known UK buildings and landscapes in preparation for the national week.

Photos from the tour will form the basis of a new out of home advertising campaign and large scale digital campaign highlighting that ‘WE DO’ recycle as a nation.

Buildings across the country will also be lighting up in green to show support.

Published in September, WRAP’s annual recycling tracker survey, shows that while people in the UK say doing their bit for the environment is one of the primary motivations for recycling, they do sometimes find it difficult to identify what is recyclable.

To help, Recycle Now says it is taking a localised approach to its media outreach for this year’s Recycle Week.

Working alongside local authority partners, it will target key contaminants and missed capture items specific to those areas, giving clarity on what can and can’t be recycled in that area and encouraging residents to recycle more of the right materials in the right way.

“Recycle Week is the perfect opportunity to remind people why recycling is worth it. And this year, more than ever, we have people’s attention and we’re going bigger than ever before. I’m now looking forward to seeing the impact we make with the week,” said Craig Stephens, Recycle Now Campaign Manager.

“We know recycling can’t answer all the waste issues we are facing, but it’s a key part of the puzzle. It’s important citizens know that if they recycle then their waste has the best chance of being dealt with in the most environmentally friendly way.”