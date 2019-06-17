Recycling firm issues drivers with refillable bottles following BBC documentary

× Expand EMR EMR has issued all drivers with a refillable bottle

A recycling firm is issuing its fleet of truck drivers with a refillable water bottle following a BBC documentary broadcast last week.

EMR Metal Recycling, and its plastics division, MBA Polymers, have initiated the project after the opening opening episode of ‘War on Plastic with Hugh and Anita’, shown on 10 June, highlighted the number of single-use plastic water bottles bought 'on-the-go.'

The programme encouraged petrol and fuelling stations to join a free water refill scheme that is being embraced by the high street, in order to allow members of the public to use refillable bottles when they are on the road.

EMR says by issuing every one of its 300+ drivers with a metal bottle for water it is reducing the need for them to buy single-use plastic bottles, and hopes that fuelling and petrol stations will embrace the scheme.

Additionally, EMR is installing water refill points at its own 65 UK-wide sites, so that not only its drivers, but customers and staff, can reuse drinking containers.

“We ask that other firms follow suit and fuelling stations support refill points to keep our drivers and the trucking community hydrated whilst tackling plastic pollution,” said EMR’s UK Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Brady.