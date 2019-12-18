Reebok reveals first-ever plant-based performance running shoe

Reebok has unveiled a major innovation in sustainable footwear, with the reveal of its first ever plant-based running shoe.

The Forever Floatride GROW is the latest example of Reebok’s commitment to reduce the use of petroleum-based plastics in footwear by making products with plants.

The most significant sustainability advancement is the shoe’s midsole, which is built from sustainably grown castor beans and retains the performance of the original shoe.

The upper of the shoe is made from eucalyptus tree, and is naturally biodegradable and sustainably sourced.

The sockliner of the shoe uses algae foam, which is harvested from invasive growth areas and naturally odour resistant, and the natural rubber outsole is sustainably sourced from real rubber trees, rather than the petroleum-based rubber featured in other products.

Bill McInnis, Vice President for Reebok Future, said: “With Forever Floatride GROW, we’re replacing oil-based plastic with plants. The biggest challenge in making a show like this was developing plant-based materials that could meet the high-performance needs of runners.”

“But these same runners felt just as emphatically that they would never compromise on performance. The Forever Floatride GROW is the result. Plant-based performance, with no compromise.”

Matt O’Toole, Reebok Brand President, said: “The earth is a runner’s arena, and we have a responsibility to help detox the world for the athletes who run in it.”

“Our Cotton + Corn collection was the first step in making shoes from things that grow. Now, we have taken an award-winning running shoes, the Forever Floatride Energy, and reinvented it using natural materials to create what we feel is the most sustainable performance running shoe on the market.”

“Our consumers have told us they want more sustainable products, and the running community has been the most vocal and passionate on this issue. We want to help runners perform at their best, while also feeling good about the products they wear.”