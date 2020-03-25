RepescaPlas project to apply chemical recycling to marine litter to produce fuel for fishing boats

The second year of the PepescaPlas project has been completed, and it has seen a total of 5,000kg of marine litter collected throughout various ports in Spain.

The project is now moving into its third phase, and expects to obtain new products from the collected waste through pyrolysis.

× Expand AIMPLAS CHARO PASCUAL

The project has collected and characterised the plastic waste that was found by fishermen, and the information is being used to define a marine litter density maps of the seabeds in the Ports of Marin Restinga, and Gandia.

Mechanical recycling will be optimised to improve the material’s properties and increase the percentage of marine debris that can be used in final products.