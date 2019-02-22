Repsol commits to the European Commission’s initiative to promote recycled plastics

Repsol has adhered to the Circular Plastics Alliance, an initiative launched by the European Commission on December 11, 2018, which aims to increase the volume of recycled plastic in the EU market to 10 million metric tonnes in 2025 compared to the 3.8 million metric tonnes registered in 2016.

Repsol presented its Reciclex project as a specific commitment in the Circular Plastics Alliance.

With this project, the company aims to address the shortage of recycled material with the consistent quality required by the market.

This limitation is one of the identified barriers to increase the use of recycled plastic materials.

With Reciclex, Repsol intends to reach new markets and more technically demanding final applications, where recycling has not yet penetrated.

To do so, Repsol aims to develop new polymers that incorporate recycled material while ensuring consistency in quality and functionality.

Additive, Repsol has an undergoing initiative to incorporate recycled material in their 25kg multilayer industrial bags used to transport pellets, which will directly increase the demand for recycled plastics.