Research shows term ‘single-use plastic’ is having a negative impact and confusing consumers about what to recycle

Research conducted on behalf of the Natural Source Waters Association has highlighted the negative impact of using the term ‘single-use plastic’ when talking about drinks packaging.

46 per cent of those questioned said they thought the term ‘single-use plastic’ meant the item described had to go to landfill or for incineration.

This would accurately describe single-use plastics such as balloons, stirrers, cotton buds, and straws, which are in the process of being banned in England, but it is not accurate for items such as PET drinks bottles, which are 100 per cent recyclable.

Repeated use of this term without thought of the unintended consequences could explain why 30 per cent of respondents did not know that plastic drinks bottles are 100 per cent recyclable, and this confusion could have an adverse effect on the recycling rates of plastic drinks containers in the UK.

Bryan McCluskey, Circularity Director at NSWA, said: “If we’re really going to improve recycling rates we all need to use clear, positive language."

"The term ‘single-use’ is not helping people to do the right thing with their plastic bottles.”