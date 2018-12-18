Resources and Waste Strategy brings whole-system change

× Expand Govt

Environment Secretary launches long-awaited blueprint that will see overhaul of ERP system, DRS implementation and consistency in household collections.

Businesses and manufacturers in England will pay the full cost of recycling or disposing of their packaging waste under a major new government strategy unveiled by the Environment Secretary today (Tuesday 18 December 2018).

The announcement is part of the Government’s new Resources and Waste Strategy, its first comprehensive update in more than a decade.

The strategy sets out how Government will ensure producers pay the full net costs of disposal or recycling of packaging they place on the market by extending producer responsibility – up from just 10 per cent now.

Government says EPR for packaging will raise between £0.5 billion and £1 billion a year for recycling and disposal.

Producers will also be expected to take more responsibility for items that can be harder or costly to recycle including cars, electrical goods, and batteries.

Householders will also see the existing complicated recycling system simplified, with new plans for a consistent approach to recycling across England. Timings for introduction will be subject to discussions at the Spending Review.

Following plans by Scotland and Wales, the strategy will see the introduction of a deposit return scheme, subject to consultation, to increase the recycling of single-use drinks containers including bottles, cans, and disposable cups filled at the point of sale.

Launching the strategy at Veolia’s recycling centre in London, Environment Secretary Michael Gove said the strategy “sets out how we will go further and faster, to reduce, reuse, and recycle.”

He added: “Together we can move away from being a ‘throw-away’ society, to one that looks at waste as a valuable resource. We will cut our reliance on single-use plastics, end confusion over household recycling, tackle the problem of packaging by making polluters pay.”

New Funding for Research

On the same day, the Government announced £8m of funding for eight new research projects that will explore new and different ways of making, using and recycling plastics.

The government is also investing £20m to tackle plastics and boost recycling: £10m more for plastics research and development and £10m to pioneer innovative approaches to boosting recycling and reducing litter, such as smart bins.

This is in addition to the £20m for plastics research and development through the Plastics Innovation Fund announced in March 2018.

Industry Reaction

Commenting on the release of the Resources and Waste Strategy, Head of Climate, Energy and Environment Policy at EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation, Roz Bulleid said:

“Manufacturers are keen to play their part in the circular economy and are pleased to finally see more detail from government on its plans. More consistent waste and recycling collections and better product labelling should help lead to an improvement in the quality of recycled material, making it a more promising option for manufacturers.”

However, she warned that EEF’s members will be concerned about the potential cost implications of some proposals, “particularly around extended producer responsibility, mandatory guarantees and extended warranties, and anxious to engage with government on the detail of its plans.”

Paul Vanston, CEO of the Industry Council for Packaging and the Environment (INCPEN) said: “Substantial credit is due to Secretary of State Michael Gove, Environment Minister Therese Coffey and officials for the high quality and depth of their engagement work in the lead up to this Resources and Waste Strategy.

“The focus on whole-system changes is welcome including packaging reforms, consistency of councils’ household collections, and ways to increase investment in recycling infrastructure.”

Michael Topham, Chief Executive Officer at Biffa, said he welcomes the initiatives set out in the strategy, stating that the review represents an opportunity to transform the waste and recycling sector.

“We have been highlighting the need for increased producer responsibility to tackle waste at source, particularly plastics and phasing out hard to recycle materials, so it’s good to see this reflected in the strategy. Measures like an Extended Producer Responsibility scheme should encourage and incentivise waste producers to rethink packaging design for recyclability,” he commented.

“As more companies highlight the measures they are taking towards more sustainable packaging design, this, alongside clearer labelling, will increase consumer awareness at the buying stage and reduce confusion over recycling. In turn, this should drive stronger end markets for more recycled materials here in the UK and reduce reliance on export markets.”

Topham also said increased investment in the UK’s recycling services and infrastructure is essential if the country is to meet the Government’s new targets. “This strategy highlights both the emerging opportunities for private investors, as well as promoting new funding support mechanisms through measures like deposit return schemes and reform of the packaging waste recovery note (PRN) system,” he added.