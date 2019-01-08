RPC bpi recycled products and Hubbub win prestigious environmental award

A boat made from Plaswood, a 100 per cent recycled lumber, has helped PRC bpi recycled products and Hubbub win a Green Apple Environmental Award for 2018.

The boat, named “Poly-Mer”, was launched into the Thames in November 2017, with the aim of being used as an educational tool for school children.

Children are taken on a “plastic fishing” expedition on the boat, to help raise awareness of the growing levels of plastic pollution in Britain’s waterways.

The boat was the brainchild of the environmental charity Hubbub, as well and teachers and parents from Canary Wharf College, and was built by RPC bpi recycled plastics.

Poly-Mer is the first ever boat made from Plaswood, a modern, sustainable, and renewable material made at a dedicated plant in Dumfries, Scotland.

Katherine Lorek-Wallace, General Manager of Plaswood at RPC bpi recycled plastics, said: “To be singled out for a Green Apple Award is an honour. It is also testament to the ingenuity and creativity of Hubbub and our unique product. We have always believed we are pioneers in the field of environmental excellence and this award proves it. It also underlines how recycling plastic can be carried out in the UK to benefit the economy and minimise environment impact.”