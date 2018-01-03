RPC bpi recycled products wins environmental award

RPC bpi recycled products has won a Green Apple Environment Award 2017 in recognition of its best practices – put in place over a number of years – which have resulted in the company achieving Valpak accreditation for ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ across 75 per cent of its sites.

Launched in 1994, The Green Organisation’s ‘Green Apple Award’ is an annual international competition to recognise environmental best practice. Finalists appear in The Green Apple Directory which features the best practices of award winners and is available to companies across the world.

Lorcan Mekitarian, Sales Director at RPC bpi recycled products, said: “Creating a sustainable culture is a core commitment and part of our group strategy, with dedicated investment, targets and measures in place. Our Green Apple Award success is a testament to our green credentials and to the hard work and dedication of our employees. We hope our best practice in achieving zero waste to landfill will inspire other companies to do the same.”

The award was presented at the Houses of Parliament.