RPC introduces cup recycling initiative

RPC Tedeco-Gizeh, the sole manufacturer of plastic vending cups in the UK, has launched a unique initiative to help customers recycle used cups into valuable products.

The company is working with its fellow RPC Group company, RPC bpi recycled products, meaning vending suppliers and operators who collect their own cups can deliver them directly to the RPC bfi facility in Dumfries.

JON FURLEY

At the facility, the cups will be reprocessed and blended with other recycled polymers for use in the manufacture of RPC bpi’s Plaswood.

Scotland’s leading vending machine supplier Excel Vending is the first company to make use of the service, collecting cups from its customer base across Scotland.

Jane McDonald, Managing Director for Excel Vending, said: “This is a great initiative. The cups are a valuable resource that can be put to good use rather than going to landfill and will help to support our environmental and CSR strategy.”

Nigel Cannon, RPC Tedeco-Gizeh’s UK Sales Manager, said: “As a UK producer, our cups already offer important benefits in terms of a lower carbon footprint from more efficient logistics and deliveries. They can now have a significant end-of-life use that keeps them out of the waste stream.”