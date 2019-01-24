SABIC and customers launch certified circular polymers from mixed plastic waste

SABIC has announced the launch of certified circular polymers that will be used for packaging solutions for its customers Unilever, Vinventions and Walki Group.

The certified circular polymers will be produced from a feedstock known as TACOIL, from the recycling of low-quality, mixed waste plastic otherwise destined for incineration or landfill.

SABIC will process this feedstock on its production site at Geleen in the Netherlands, and the finished certified circular polymers will then be supplied to the three key customers to use in their development of pioneering, high-quality and safe consumer packaging for food, beverage, personal and home care products.

The market foundation stage is an important step of a project recently announced by SABIC and Plastic Energy to build first commercial plants in the Netherlands to manufacture and process the feedstock.

Yousef al-Benyan, Vice-Chairman and CEO of SABIC, said: “Sustainability and re-use have been part of SABIC’s mission since its inception. Today, more than ever, sustainability is a core value which drives our advanced scientific and technological expertise and our pioneering spirit. Along with our eminent customers, we are proud to launch our certified circular polymers which is further testament to our leadership in advancing the circular economy.”