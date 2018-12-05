SABIC signs MoU with UK-based Plastic Energy for recycled feedstocks supply

× Expand SABIC SABIC_Plastics Recycling

SABIC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UK-based Plastic Energy Ltd., a pioneer in chemical plastics recycling, for the supply of feedstock to support SABIC’s petrochemical operations in Europe.

The companies intend tobuild a first commercial plant in the Netherlands to refine and upgrade a valuable feedstock, known as TACOIL, which will be produced from the recycling of low quality, mixed plastic waste otherwise destined for incineration or landfill.

SABIC says the plant, which is anticipated to enter commercial production in 2021, is “a significant milestone” towards the company’s commitment to establishing a circular economy and, more broadly, its sustainability goals.

“SABIC is proud to be the first petrochemical company to implement a project for the chemical recycling of challenging plastic waste into feedstock for steam crackers,” explained Frank Kuijpers, General Manager for Corporate Sustainability, SABIC.

“This exciting project is testament to our commitment to scale up advanced chemical recycling processes of plastics back to the original polymer.”

Up to now, Plastic Energy has successfully commercialised a patented thermochemical conversion technology to convert a wide range of end-of-life, dirty and contaminated plastics, hardly recyclable for conventional processes, into usable feedstock.

Plastics are melted in an oxygen free environment and then broken down into synthetic oils, at which point the oils need to be refined and upgraded as feedstock for traditional petrochemical uses.

Carlos Monreal, Founder and CEO of Plastic Energy said he is “delighted” to be working with SABIC on the project.

“We have already two industrial plants in Spain operating 24/7 and a technology team with more than 10 years of experience developing this patented technology. Our advanced expertise will promote this new opportunity to turn plastic back into plastic as part of the circular economy,” he added.