Sainsbury’s trials plastic fruit bag ban in Lincoln and Kidlington

Sainsbury’s has removed plastics bags for fruit and vegetables at two of its stores.

Customers at the Kidlington and Lincoln shops can choose to use their own containers or buy a 30p bag made from recycled materials.

Sainsbury’s has said it wants to remove the plastic bags from all of its shops by September.

In November 2018, a Greenpeace report ranked Sainsbury’s as the worst major supermarket for reducing single-use and non-recyclable plastics.

Louise Edge, from Greenpeace, said: “If Sainsbury’s wants to move from the bottom of our supermarket league table, it will need to cut much more plastic over the next year. It’s current plans to reduce plastic by just one per cent are frankly unambitious.”