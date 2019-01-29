Samsung Electronics to replace plastic packaging with sustainable materials

Samsung Electronics has announced that the company will start taking steps to replace plastic packaging materials with paper and other environmentally sustainable elements.

From the first half of 2019, the packaging currently used for Samsung’s products and accessories will be substituted with environmentally sustainable materials like recycled and bio-based plastics and paper.

To revamp product packaging, Samsung has formed a task force involving design and development, purchasing, marketing and quality control for innovative packaging ideas.

For mobile phone, tablet and wearable products, Samsung will replace the plastic used for holder trays with pulp moulds, and bags wrapping accessories with eco-friendly materials.

Samsung will also alter the phone charger design, swapping the glossy exterior with a matte finish and eliminating plastic protection films.

The plastic bags used to protect the surface of home appliances such as TV’s refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines as well as other kitchen appliances will also be replaced with bags containing recycled materials and bioplastics, which are respectively made from plastic wastes and non-fossil fuel materials like starch or sugar cane.

Gyeong-bin Jeon, head of Samsung’s Global Customer Satisfaction Center, said: “We are committed to recycling resources and minimising pollution coming from our products. We will adopt more environmentally sustainable materials even if it means an increase in cost.”