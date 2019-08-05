San Francisco Airport to stop selling plastic water bottles

San Francisco International Airport has announced it is to stop selling plastic bottled water in the coming weeks.

The airport released a statement on regarding its new initiative, saying that from August 20th, restaurants, shops, and airline lounges will no longer be able to serve or sell plastic bottled water.

The statement said: “Our goal is to reduce single-use disposable plastics by transitioning to reusable, compostable, and recyclable alternatives at SFO shops, eateries, and airline lounges.”

As an alternative to plastic, water will be available to purchase in bottles made from single and multi-use aluminium and glass.

The airport has also provided travellers with around 100 hydration stations and drinking fountains in all terminals.