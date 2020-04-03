Scottish Government chooses not to progress Circular Economy Bill due to coronavirus

The Scottish Government has announced that it will not be progressing the Circular Economy Bill, as it prioritises other legislation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roseanna Cunningham, the Scottish Environment Secretary, said: “The Scottish Government is fully committed to tackling the global climate emergency and to updating the Climate Change Plan to reflect our ambitious net zero targets.”

“However, in the face of the unprecedented health and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic we have come to the view that publishing the Climate Change Plan update by the end of April is no longer feasible or appropriate.”

“This does not mean that work on our ambitious plan will pause, indeed it will continue, but it is recognition that we are operating in a changed landscape.”

“It is vitally important that our actions in the coming weeks and months, even those in response to other major global issues such as climate change, reflect the worldwide situation and support our national response.”

“I have written to the Committee on Climate Change to request its independent expert advice on the best way forward in these unprecedented circumstances and how the Climate Change update can contribute, in due course, to a green recovery for Scotland.”