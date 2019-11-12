Scottish Parliament to discuss deposit return scheme

The Scottish Parliament will today hold a four-hour session aimed at discussing the implementation of a deposit return scheme.

The environment committee will discuss the viability of implementing a DRS, and address concerns regarding complexity, timescales, and governance.

In May the Scottish government announced a deposit of 20p would be added to some plastic drinking containers, cans, and glass.

However, Alupro, the Aluminium Packaging Recycling Organisation, said that a flat deposit of 20p could result in consumers purchasing plastic bottles instead of aluminium cans, as a multipack of cans would have a higher deposit than larger plastic bottles containing the same amount of liquid in total.