Single-use plastics to be banned in Wales

The Welsh Government has introduced plans to restrict single-use, hard to recycle, and commonly littered plastics, to help Wales move towards a circular economy.

The banned single-use plastics include straws, stirrers, cotton buds, balloon sticks, plates and cutlery, and food and drink containers made from expanded polystyrene.

A consultation on the proposals will take place in the coming months, with restrictions due to come into force in the first half of 2021.

Hannah Blythyn, Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government, said: “The single-use plastics we want to ban are hard to recycle and often found on the beaches and seas around our coast, blighting our beautiful country and harming our natural and marine environments.”

“It is vital we don’t throw away our future, which is why we believe taking this direct action will have a significant impact on changing people’s behaviour and make them think about their waste when on-the-go.”

“The measures I am announcing are part of a range of potential solutions to the plastic problem. I am committed to working with stakeholders to understand the impact of this proposal, particularly on any citizens who may be reliant on some the items we have included, to make sure we get it right.”

“We’ll be launching a consultation on the proposals soon, and I want to encourage the people of Wales to share their views with us.”