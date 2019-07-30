Six new members join the CE100

Six more members have joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circular Economy 100 Network.

The CE100 brings together businesses in a pre-competitive space to learn, share knowledge, and build new collaborative approaches.

3M, Avery Dennison, IHG, Heineken International, and Novamont have joined the Network as Corporate Innovators.

Meanwhile, Nairoby, a sports manufacturing start-up, is now part of the CE100 after winning the CE100 X DIF Startup Day last year.

It joins the Network as an Emerging Innovator.