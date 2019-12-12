Sky Ocean Ventures and National Geographic award $1.3 million as the Ocean Plastic Innovation Challenge winners are announced

Sky Ocean Ventures has announced one million pounds’ worth of investments into two new start-ups, Chilean company Algramo, and Danish company EcoFlexy.

Both businesses were recognised at the Ocean Plastic Innovation Challenge, which looks for innovative solutions to help tackle the world’s single-use plastic problem.

Algramo distributes vending machines containing staple items that were traditionally sold in small plastic sachets, which are now available for communities in convenient, smart, and reusable packaging.

EcoFlexy is using a pioneering new method to transform fruit waste into a brand new form of plastic-free packaging.

Jamie Rowles, Head of Investments at Sky Ocean Ventures, said: “The awareness around single-use plastic has led to a real advent of an area we’re calling blue tech – businesses developing ideas that are solving the plastic crisis and influencing consumers to reduce their single-use plastic use.”

“It’s an issue that affects everyone in the world and we’re excited to help these two brands support people in the countries around the world.”