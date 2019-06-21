SodaStream celebrates National Refill Day with the installation of Bristol Water’s first water fountain

As a supporting partner of the Refill campaign, SodaStream has marked National Refill Day by publicly supporting Bristol Water for the unveiling of its first public fountain.

The new water fountain, located on Bristol’s College Green, is the first of eight fountains to be installed by Bristol Water in partnership with the local council and will aim to tackle plastic pollution and waste.

The National Refill Day event on 19th June brought local politicians and members of the public together to promote reusable water bottles and support the over 200 Refill stations offered in Bristol alone.

SodaStream’s renowned bottle cage was on display at the event, highlighting how much plastic waste can be saved by using a SodaStream.

Micheal Laws, Marketing Manager at SodaStream UK, said: “It’s been fantastic to be part of National Refill Day as a supporting partner of Refill. There was a lot of interest from the public on National Refill Day surrounding our cage which showcases the 1,282 single-use plastic bottles people can save through purchasing a SodaStream.”

“We are committed to tackling the issue of plastic waste and its impact on our environment, so it was a natural step for us to partner with Refill.”

Natalie Fee, Founder of community interest company City to Sea, said: “It’s been great partnering with SodaStream during the Refill campaign who share our goals of stopping plastic pollution at source.”

“Bristol Water’s eight fountains will prevent 50 miles of plastic bottle waste and save local people half a million pounds a year. In the UK alone, we consumer 13 billion plastic bottles a year, and despite having some of the best quality drinking water in the world, 7.7 billion of them are plastic water bottles.”

“Nearly half of those bottles are not recycled, with more than 15 million littered, landfilled, or incinerated every day. We’re expanding the campaign internationally this year and partnerships like this really help our mission.”