SodaStream sells 10,000 sparkling water makers in five days

Following the announcement of the UK government’s 25-year plan, the sparkling water brand, SodaStream, cut the price of its sparkling water maker to urge Brits to cut their plastic waste.

In less than five days, 10,000 households had joined SodaStream’s pre-cycling movement by purchasing the Fizi machine model at a fraction of the RRP. The machine includes one litre BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle and a 60L CO2 cylinder.

“We told the Prime Minister that we didn’t need to wait until 2042 to tackle plastic bottle waste, and we’ve just proved that Brits don’t want to wait, either. In under five days, we’ve armed 10,000 UK households with re-usable bottles, a simple pre-cycling solution to the single-use plastic bottle epidemic the country faces every day,” said Tiago Alves, General Manager of SodaStream UK.

“2018 started strong for SodaStrean with a triple-digit growth, the UK’s reaction to plastic waste scourge in the last week has propelled this and we are now growing at an incredible quadruple digit rate. We are empowered to see that planet conscious Brits are joining the fight and realise that here, prevention really is better than cure.”

In 2017 SodaStreams released its award winning viral video ‘Shame or Glory.’ However, the video was banned in the UK by the Advertising Standards Authority for the use of adult language.

“The use of offensive language is a small crime compared to the devastation caused by the bottled water industry every day,” explained Daniel Birnbaum, CEO at SodaStream.

“These single-use plastic bottles are polluting our planet, poisoning our parks, rivers, oceans and even contributing to the extinction of certain species. At SodaStream we speak for the dolphins who don’t much care for the cleanliness of our language, but care very much for the cleanliness of our seas.”

SodaStream has launched an online campaign to continue to limit plastic waste, using the #FightPlastic.