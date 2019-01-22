Songwon and RPC bpi nordfolien partner to produce sustainable packaging containing 50 per cent recycled PE

Songwon has announced it is one of the first chemical companies in the world to package its products in 20kg PE bags made with 50 per cent recycled PE.

Songwon has collaborated with RPC bpi nordfolien to develop PE bags for packaging 20kg of product using recycled materials originating from different waste streams, including industrial printed bags that have already been used.

All of the solvents that are required for de-inking are also recycled continuously in a closed loop process.

Over the past twelve months, the recycled 20kg bags were successfully trialled on various customers to make sure that they met Songwon’s quality standards, as well as those of the customers.

Maurizio Butti, CEO at Songwon, said: “With RPC bpi nordfolien, we have found an innovative partner who can support us to live Songwon’s vision of ‘Sound and sustainable growth for all our stakeholders in harmony with the interests of our planet and its people’.”

Christian Knappik, Key Account Manager for Business Unit Chemical Industry for RPC bpi nordfolien, said: “Songwon is the very first chemical company to use packaging film with such high recycled material content for their PE bags. We are pleased to share our expertise with them and to help extend the reach of such technology, in order to contribute to preserving the environment for all of us.”