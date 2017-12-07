South East Asia could dominate in importing plastic waste following China ban, says PCI

The sub region of South East Asia could potentially become a world leader in importing plastic waste, according to a new study.

PCI Wood Mackenzie's 'RPET China Study – China Waste Import Ban 2017' suggests that implications of China’s ban on certain plastic waste imports could see the sub region of South East Asia become a world leader in importing and processing plastic waste.

This region, it says, has traditionally been the single largest source of waste imports into China and is now in the position to develop its reclamation capacity and secondary markets further. With financial investment from China, advances are currently under way across the chain and are gaining momentum.

Helen McGeough, PCI Wood Mackenzie Senior Consultant, said: "The recent news coming from China should serve as a warning signal to those countries who export plastics. Asian countries may be happy to accept waste plastics, but the quality must be of acceptable levels to ensure the stream is viable and sustainable for both the industry and environment."

A recent event held in London saw senior recycling figures highlight the potential opportunities for UK plc to enhance its domestic recycling system should the proposed Chinese ban be enforced. You can read more here.