Spectra to include minimum recycled content in ALL future packaging

UK-based packaging manufacturer, Spectra, has committed to including a minimum of 10 percent recycled content in all its future HDPE and PET products.

The move comes as the company launches a new initiative, called ‘PCR 10’ to encourage its customers to use more environmentally-friendly alternatives for their packaging.

Coming into full effect by the end of this year and provided at no extra cost, PCR 10 is an opt-out scheme, where the 10 percent recycled content will be automatically added unless a customer specifically objects.

The company says that higher levels of PCR, up to 100 percent, are available if desired.

“We have decided to take the lead as a responsible plastics manufacturer. When looking at sustainability options for plastic packaging, manufacturers typically leave it in the hands of the brand owners and retailers,” explained Jonathan Powell, Sales Director at Spectra.

“At Spectra we have decided to seize the initiative, shifting the responsibility in a scheme designed to see as many of our customers as possible using more environmental materials. Moving forward our customers will need to actively opt out if they do not wish to have post-consumer recycled plastics used in the manufacture of their packaging.”

Whenever possible, Spectra says its PCR is sourced in the UK, with the UK converter working closely with its suppliers. As such, the company can track the recycled materials back, allowing traceability. Spectra says owing to its use of predominantly UK suppliers, its carbon footprint is greatly reduced.