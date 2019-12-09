SPOTT report from Zoological Society of London scores Halcyon as second most transparent rubber company

Halcyon Agri, the world’s leading rubber supply chain manager, is the second most transparent rubber producing company globally, according to a new first-of-its-kind study.

The research gives Halcyon a score of 69.9 per cent across categories that include ESG and supply chain assessments.

This is just short of double the industry average score of 35 per cent among major natural rubber companies.

The report, the world’s first analysis of the natural rubber industry, was undertaken by the international conservation charity Zoological Society of London, using the Sustainability Policy Transparency Toolkit (SPOTT).

The research assessed 15 of the most significant natural rubber companies in order to shed light on leading company practices within the natural rubber industry.

The scoring was based on each company’s practices and policies across ten key criteria, including sustainability policies, deforestation and biodiversity, and community, land, and labour rights.

Robert Meyer, CEO of Halcyon Agri, said: “This is an important study for all in the natural rubber industry. The natural rubber industry faces a sustainability crisis and a hugely uncertain future.”

“A crash in the natural rubber market would send shockwaves across vital consumer sectors like mobility and healthcare, and yet no-one is talking about this issue.”

“A study like this, which shines a spotlight on the industry, should be welcomed, not just by those in the supply chain, but the major companies and billions of consumers who use it every day.”

“We’re proud that our own place in the scores validate the efforts we have made to make Halcyon Agri as sustainable and transparent as possible. We are a company that leads from the front, and while there remains so much work still to do, we are determined to leave no stone unturned in our sustainability vision.”