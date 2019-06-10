Staffing solutions provider announces Marine Conservation Society partnership

A recruitment and workplace management consultancy has underlined its commitment to environmental issues through the agreement of a partnership with the Marine Conservation Society (MCS).

Smart Solutions has agreed a GOLD level partnership with the MCS, which will see every member of staff given a day of paid leave to participate in one of the charity’s employee volunteering schemes.

The company has also pledged to work with its clients in the waste and recycling sector to support marine conservation projects and awareness campaigns, as well as participating in a range of fundraising initiatives over the next 12 months.

Smart Solutions employs more than 230 staff in 50 office locations across the UK and mobilises a flexible workforce of around 5500 workers on behalf of clients in a wide range of industry sectors.

Since its inception in 2007, the company has maintained a strong affiliation with the waste and recycling sector, working with most of the major UK firms and partnering with local authorities across the country to deliver a range of services.

Matt Spaul, Head of Smart Solutions’ Managed Services Division, said: “Smart Solutions has been working for more than a decade to support the UK’s efforts to improve waste a recycling services and help local authorities to meet their recycling targets.”

“This partnership is a way to reinforce our commitment as a company to tackling the huge challenges that are facing our seas and coastlines.”

Caroline Norris, MCS Corporate Partnerships Manager, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Smart Solutions and their staff and clients.”

“We warmly welcome their commitment to supporting our work across the UK for clean and healthy seas and coasts, and we look forward to being an active partner with a key player in the UK’s waste management industry on a range of projects over the coming year.”