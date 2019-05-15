Starbucks joins the WWF and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation as principal member of ReSource Plastic

Starbucks has joined the WWF and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in becoming a Principal Member in the new ReSource Plastic programme, which aim to bring together some of the biggest names in business to join up plastic waste commitments and use measureable ways to track progress.

The new hub seeks to help companies align their large-scale plastic commitments to the specific activities through the hub, which help further those commitments from aspiration to meaningful and measureable action.

Keurig Dr Pepper, McDonalds, Procter and Gamble, Starbucks, Tetra Pak and The Coca-Cola Company have signed on as Principal Members.

Nik Sekhran, Chief Conservation Officer for the WWF, said: “ReSource is designed to identify the concrete changes that will make the biggest impacts in reducing a company’s plastic pollution footprint.”

“To get closer to our goal of no plastic in nature will take nothing short of transforming the entire value chain. With ReSource, companies now have access to more advanced tools to maximise, measure, and multiply their commitments to make this a reality.”

John Kelly, Senior Vice President of Global Public Affairs and Social Impact at Starbucks, said: “World Wildlife Fund is a key partner for Starbucks in our efforts to continue minimising our environmental footprint.”

“We look forward to being a part of ReSource. Plastic as we know it takes collaboration to find scalable, truly impactful solutions, and we’re committed to learning and leading alongside other brands as we work towards our aspiration of sustainable coffee, served sustainably.”