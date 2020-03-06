Starbucks puts ban on reusable cups in an attempt to stop coronavirus spread

Starbucks has put a temporary ban on reusable cups to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Customers will still receive a 25p discount if they bring in a reusable cup, but the drink will be served in a paper cup.

Robert Lynch, European Spokeperson for Starbucks, said: “Out of an abundance of caution, we are pausing the use of personal cups in our stores across the UK.”

“However, we will continue to honour for anyone who brings in a personal cup.”

“We are also introducing increased cleaning measures for all in-store crockery.”