Stronger protections for the environment move closer as landmark Bill takes shape

New measures to enhance wildlife, transform our waste system, and improve the resilience of water supplies have been set out today by Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

In an update on progress towards the introduction of the landmark Environment Bill – the first for 20 years – the government has published firm positions, following a range of consultations, on issues ranging from trees, water, and recycling, to boost the natural environment.

Gove has set out the government’s ambition for the full Environment Bill in an updated summer policy statement, including commitments to legislate on environmental governance, air, biodiversity, water, and waste and resource efficiency.

As well as this, the government has published a report on the feasibility of achieving the WHO guideline of ten micrograms for fine particulate matter, saying that while challenging, it would be technically feasible to meet the WHO guideline across the UK.

Gove said: “We know we must do all we can to protect our precious natural environment. There is a clear need to act to ensure we do not leave this planet to the next generation more polluted, more dangerous, and denuded of its natural riches.”

“The measures in our Environment Bill will position the UK as a world leader, ensuring that after Brexit environmental ambition and accountability are placed more clearly than ever before at the heart of government.”

“As we have set out today, our plans will improve air quality so that our children live longer, restore habits and increase biodiversity, strive towards a more circular economy, and ensure we can manage our precious water resources in a changing climate.