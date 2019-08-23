Suez tells BBC no-deal Brexit will see more waste going to landfill

Suez’s Technical Development Director has said to the BBC that more waste could be sent to landfill in the UK in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

Currently three million tonnes of UK domestic waste is exported to the EU annually, either for recycling or to be used a refuse-derived fuel.

Stuart Hayward-Higham told the BBC: “In the various impacts we’ve looked at, as a result of a no-deal Brexit, we do know that there’ll be some lowering of those environmental performance indicators that we are all trying to strive to achieve.”

“One of the outcomes of a no-deal Brexit will mean that we will put more to landfill.”

The Environment Agency said: “We are encouraging businesses who export waste to consider and continue to plan alternative options in case of disruption at borders.”

“Even in a no-deal situation, we will continue to expect all waste operators to adhere to the conditions of their permits, and will not hesitate to take appropriate action otherwise.”

Via BBC

