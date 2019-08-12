Summit Systems provides Anglesey Sea Zoo with plastics granulator

Anglesey Sea Zoo has collaborated with Summit Systems for advice on the best course of action to capture and collect plastic waste on and around Anglesey, including the donation of a plastics granulator.

The granulation unit will be put into action over the coming summer, with Anglesey Sea Zoo drawing up new plans to phase out single-use plastics.

Dan Jordan, Materials Manager at Summit Systems, said: “It’s my mission to make sure that the UK recycles more plastic packaging. This saves the huge transport costs of shipping materials for recycling abroad, and also makes the recycled material available to processors in the UK.”

Frankie Hobro, Owner and Director of Anglesey Sea Zoo, said: “As a business that uses plastic packaging, we have a pivotal role in changing our unsustainable dynamic and continue to invest in our environmental values within our business model.”

“We are also conscious of the larger picture of carbon footprint reduction, something plastics has played a key role in reducing.”

“Understanding plastic packaging and how to stop the pollution of it is a huge motivation in our quest.”