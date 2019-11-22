Suntory Group joins Global Plastic Action Partnership

Suntory Group has announced it has joined the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP), a platform that works to effectively and sustainably reduce plastic waste and pollution around the world.

The partnership will help Suntory be part of a more sustainable society while also exercising dynamic leadership in the transformation to a circular, post-carbon world.

Takeshi Niiname, CEO of Suntory Holdings, said: “In alignment with our corporate philosophy, and our promise to stakeholders, the Suntory Group promotes global sustainability management throughout all levels of the company.”

“This includes the recent creation of the company’s plastics policy, where Suntory will transition to producing fully sustainable plastic bottles globally by 2030 through switching to recycled or plant-based materials.”

“By joining GPAP, we are able to foster a better public-private sector collaboration and contribute to a more sustainable society. We continue to devote ourselves to technological developments and look for ways to lead our peers in the resolution of global issues.”

Kristen Hughes, GPAP Director and Member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum, said: “By joining the Global Plastic Action Partnership, Suntory is taking on an important and substantial leadership role in the fight against plastic pollution both regionally and globally.”

“As a giant in the food and beverage industry and one of the most influential brands in the Asia-Pacific, Suntory’s adoption of sustainable plastic policy signals a clear commitment to sustainability and accountability that is being heard across the region.”

“Many others in the consumer products space will be looking to Suntory for a successful model of how a leading business can integrate sustainability into its supply chain, promote the shift towards a circular plastics economy, and leave a lasting, positive impact on the environment.”